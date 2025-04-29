Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 21 Real Readiness, Real Impact - Inside LAMAT 25

Col. Matt Bershinsky and Maj. Mohamed Osman join our host for an in-depth discussion of the 433rd Medical Group’s recent work to the Caribbean as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 25. Together, they reflect on how this global health engagement mission enhanced medical readiness, strengthened international partnerships, and challenged Airmen to adapt and lead in resource-limited environments. From delivering life-saving care to building sustainable medical capacity with host nations, this mission exemplified the values of agile, integrated operations and real-world readiness.