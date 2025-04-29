Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 21 Real Readiness, Real Impact - Inside LAMAT 25

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Col. Matt Bershinsky and Maj. Mohamed Osman join our host for an in-depth discussion of the 433rd Medical Group’s recent work to the Caribbean as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 25. Together, they reflect on how this global health engagement mission enhanced medical readiness, strengthened international partnerships, and challenged Airmen to adapt and lead in resource-limited environments. From delivering life-saving care to building sustainable medical capacity with host nations, this mission exemplified the values of agile, integrated operations and real-world readiness.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 12:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:12
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Alamo Wing
    433rd Medical Group
    Airlift Podcast
    LAMAT25
    433rd Airlift Wing

