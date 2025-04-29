Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Radio Spot: 31st of the 31st Kid Zone

    AFN Radio Spot: 31st of the 31st Kid Zone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.30.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Kid Zone at the 31st of the 31st Anniversary Celebration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 22, 2025. The Kid Zone is a space offering children a place to play during the 31st Fighter Wing anniversary celebration main event. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 09:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86255
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110965386.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio Spot: 31st of the 31st Kid Zone, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Aviano, 31 FW, Aviano Air Base, Celebration, Family, Wing Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download