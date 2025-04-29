AFN Radio Spot: 31st of the 31st Kid Zone

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Kid Zone at the 31st of the 31st Anniversary Celebration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 22, 2025. The Kid Zone is a space offering children a place to play during the 31st Fighter Wing anniversary celebration main event. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)