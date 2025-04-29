American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Medical Group hosting an annual open house event for Italian medical providers at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 15, 2025. During the event, the group held a tactical combat casualty care demonstration for over 80 Italian medical personnel, bolstering relations and enhancing interoperability to deliver exceptional patient care both on and off base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 09:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86253
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110965381.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio News: 31 MDG hosts demo for Italian Community, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
