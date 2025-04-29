AFN Radio News: 31 MDG hosts demo for Italian Community

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Medical Group hosting an annual open house event for Italian medical providers at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 15, 2025. During the event, the group held a tactical combat casualty care demonstration for over 80 Italian medical personnel, bolstering relations and enhancing interoperability to deliver exceptional patient care both on and off base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)