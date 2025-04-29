Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Radio News: 31 MDG hosts demo for Italian Community

    AFN Radio News: 31 MDG hosts demo for Italian Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.29.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Medical Group hosting an annual open house event for Italian medical providers at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 15, 2025. During the event, the group held a tactical combat casualty care demonstration for over 80 Italian medical personnel, bolstering relations and enhancing interoperability to deliver exceptional patient care both on and off base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86253
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110965381.mp3
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio News: 31 MDG hosts demo for Italian Community, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 FW, 31 Medical Group, Radio News, TCCC, Italy, Medical Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download