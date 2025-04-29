Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- Montecchio Maggiore Liberation Day And USAG Bavaria Kinderfest

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.30.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250430-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 30, 2025) Radio news highlighting the Italian town Montecchio Maggiore's liberation day celebration and USAG Bavaria's recent Kinderfest in Hohenfels. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 08:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Montecchio Maggiore Liberation Day And USAG Bavaria Kinderfest, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Naples
    Hohenfels
    Liberation
    USAG Bavaria
    Kinderfest
    Montecchio Maggiore

