Radio Spot - VAT Office

This is a 30 second radio spot featuring information on the use of value added tax forms for DOD ID card holders that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern form May 2, 2025, to May 2, 2026. (Defense Medica Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Joseph Knoch)