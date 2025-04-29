250502-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 02, 2025) Regional news highlighting a HIMARS unveiling ceremony in Estonia and Artillery training in Romania. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 07:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86239
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110965176.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News - HIMARS in Estonia and Artillery Training in Romania, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.