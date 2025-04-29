Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Rolling Hills Open Golf Tournament

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.01.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot featuring the Rolling Hills Open Golf Tournament that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 2, 2025 to June 16, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    AFN
    tournament
    Golf
    Rolling Hills Golf Course
    Army Family & MWR

