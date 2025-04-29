A 30-second radio spot featuring the Rolling Hills Open Golf Tournament that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 2, 2025 to June 16, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 04:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86237
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110965143.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Rolling Hills Open Golf Tournament, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
