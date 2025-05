Marine Minute: 17-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. ANDRA MARTON-SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES WITH THIRD MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE INFORMATION GROUP CARRIED OUT A SMALL UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEM PATROL AT THE IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY IN OKINAWA, JAPAN.



THIRD MIG EXECUTED THIS PATROL IN SUPPORT OF EXERCISE KAIJU RAIN 25, ENHANCING THEIR ABILITY TO CONDUCT COMMAND AND CONTROL AS WELL AS EMPLOYING SENSOR CAPABILITIES.



AS MARINES CONCLUDE THEIR EXERCISE AT IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES WITH THE 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT SIMULATING RETURNING FIRE WITH M27 INFANTRY AUTOMATIC RIFLES, AT CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN.



THE SIMULATION WAS PART OF A JUNGLE FAMILIARIZATION COURSE THAT ALLOWS MARINES TO PERFORM A WIDE RANGE OF MILITARY OPERATIONS KEEPING THE 31ST MEU AS THE PREMIERE CRISIS RESPONSE FORCE IN THE INDO-PACIFIC REGION.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!