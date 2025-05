Marine Minute: 17.2-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. JOSEPH DEMARCUS WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



MARINES WITH DEFENSE PRISONER OF WAR/MISSING IN ACTION ACCOUNTING AGENCY WORK WITH MARINES STATIONED AT MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII TO RESTORE THE LEGACY OF ALL FALLEN U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS DURING THE BATTLE OF GUADALCANAL.



THE REPATRIATION CEREMONY RETURNED THE REMAINS THAT ARE BELIEVED TO BE OF U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS FROM THE BATTLE.



THIS EVENT SETS A PRECEDENT FOR OUR FUNDAMENTAL VALUES AS A SERVICE, AND DISPLAYS THE UNITED STATES’ COMMITMENT AND EVERLASTING FAITH IN OUR SERVICE MEMBERS AND ALLIES.



COMMANDING OFFICER COL. JEREMY BEAVEN FROM MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII SPEAKS ABOUT THE MARINE CORPS LEGACY OF COMMEMORATION IN HONORING OUR FALLEN MILITARY MEMBERS.



“WE ALWAYS TALK ABOUT NO MARINE LEFT BEHIND. THAT MOTTO IS MORE THAN JUST A MOTTO, IT’S AN ETHOS AND THAT WE WILL NEVER STOP TRYING TO KEEP THE FAITH OF OUR FELLOW MARINES.”



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!