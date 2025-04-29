Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - You Made the Grade Program and ERAU Programs

    KMC Update - You Made the Grade Program and ERAU Programs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.01.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the You Made the Grade Program with Master Sgt. Caleb Barrieau, AAFES Europe public affairs officer, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) programs with Amanda Parrish, ERAU campus director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 5, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 07:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86213
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110962088.mp3
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - You Made the Grade Program and ERAU Programs, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download