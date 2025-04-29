Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afternoon Alibi with DJ Diesal

    Afternoon Alibi with DJ Diesal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    04.24.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 24, 2025) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 07:28
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86186
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110959240.mp3
    Length: 00:11:04
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afternoon Alibi with DJ Diesal, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download