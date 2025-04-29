A 15-second radio spot advertising the Sembach Community Activity Center's Mother's Day celebration luncheon on Sembach Kaserne, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 30, 2025, to May 11, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 03:54
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86181
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110959006.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Radio Spot - Mother's Day Celebration Luncheon, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
