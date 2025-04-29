AFN Naples Radio News - African Lion & USNS Sojourner Truth

250428-N-JA925 NAPLES, Italy (April 28, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise African Lion 2025 and the USNS Sojourner Truth christening ceremony. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
