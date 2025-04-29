250430-N-MH959-1002 SASEBO, Japan
The Fleet and Family Support Center at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo is hosting Mission Ready, Dad Ready, an event for Navy fathers, on May 8, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 05:14
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86175
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110958782.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FFSC Mission Ready, Dad Ready PROMO, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.