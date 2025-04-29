Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 29 - A Look Inside the Equal Opportunity Program

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 29 - A Look Inside the Equal Opportunity Program

    04.29.2025

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Capt. Jenna Monhaut sits down with Senior Master Sgt. Leslie Keiser to explain what the Equal Opportunity (EO) office does by breaking down barriers and misconceptions.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 09:15
    Length: 00:13:40
    ANG
    EO
    122nd Fighter Wing
    Fort Wayne
    Fort Wayne Air National Guard
    3S1XX Equal Opportunity

