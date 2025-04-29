Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 27

Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 27: Navigating the Exceptional Family Member Program

Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force. In today's episode, we're focused on EFMP, the Exceptional Family Member Program. Let's join the team as navigate the EFMP process before your next PCS move. Let's listen in as your host for the show, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, and special guests EFMP

coordinators Whitney Sutton and Sarah Smith talk EFMP.



To learn more about EFMP visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/Getting-Care/EFMP



To schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic call the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or submit a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.



Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.



The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.