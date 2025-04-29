Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 27

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 27

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 27: Navigating the Exceptional Family Member Program
    Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force. In today's episode, we're focused on EFMP, the Exceptional Family Member Program. Let's join the team as navigate the EFMP process before your next PCS move. Let's listen in as your host for the show, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, and special guests EFMP
    coordinators Whitney Sutton and Sarah Smith talk EFMP.

    To learn more about EFMP visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/Getting-Care/EFMP

    To schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic call the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or submit a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.

    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 17:03
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86167
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110958070.mp3
    Length: 00:13:40
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

