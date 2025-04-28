250429-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 29, 2025) Radio news highlighting NATO honoring Germany's 70th anniversary since joining and U.S. Navy Reserve Force reaching 100% manning for the first time since 2020. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 04:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86153
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110956071.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Germany's 70th Anniversary with NATO and U.S. Navy Reserve 100% Manning, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.