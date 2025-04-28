Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Germany's 70th Anniversary with NATO and U.S. Navy Reserve 100% Manning

    AFN Naples Radio News - Germany's 70th Anniversary with NATO and U.S. Navy Reserve 100% Manning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.28.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    250429-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 29, 2025) Radio news highlighting NATO honoring Germany's 70th anniversary since joining and U.S. Navy Reserve Force reaching 100% manning for the first time since 2020. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 04:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86153
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110956071.mp3
    Length: 00:02:19
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Germany's 70th Anniversary with NATO and U.S. Navy Reserve 100% Manning, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Naples
    Navy Reserve Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download