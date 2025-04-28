Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commissary Click2Go Radio Spot

    Commissary Click2Go Radio Spot

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.24.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    A1C Austin Wylie and A1C Maria Washler, broadcast producers for the American Forces Network - Tokyo, on Yokota Air Base, talk about the Commissary's Click2Go program. This audio spot has been produced for radio broadcasts on AFN.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 21:30
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    AFN
    Tokyo
    Yokota Air Base
    CLICK2GO
    Commissary CLICK2GO
    #commissary

