Refuel Radio: Airmen of the Year

On the seventh edition of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Ryan Brader, 507th ARW deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief sit down with two outstanding Airmen: Senior Airman Ivory White from the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron, the 507th ARW Airman of the Year, and Senior Airman Patrick Carlin from the 465th Air Refueling Squadron, the 507th Operations Group Airman of the Year.



Together, they dive into key topics like mentorship, the balance between their personal journeys and the mission as civilian Airmen, and the moments that have shaped their careers. With stories of leadership, dedication, and resilience, this episode highlights the Okie Airman experience through the lens of its top performers.



The 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base, supporting global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command.