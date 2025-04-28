Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refuel Radio: Airmen of the Year

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Audio by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    On the seventh edition of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Ryan Brader, 507th ARW deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief sit down with two outstanding Airmen: Senior Airman Ivory White from the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron, the 507th ARW Airman of the Year, and Senior Airman Patrick Carlin from the 465th Air Refueling Squadron, the 507th Operations Group Airman of the Year.

    Together, they dive into key topics like mentorship, the balance between their personal journeys and the mission as civilian Airmen, and the moments that have shaped their careers. With stories of leadership, dedication, and resilience, this episode highlights the Okie Airman experience through the lens of its top performers.

    The 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base, supporting global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 15:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86148
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110954595.mp3
    Length: 00:45:21
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    podcast
    Okies
    Tinker
    507 ARW

