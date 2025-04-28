Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Danger Podcast - Ep. 2

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Audio by Spc. Kenneth Barnet and Sgt. Hunter Tate

    1st Infantry Division

    The Danger Podcast - Ep. 2 introduces 1LT. Chybicki and SFC. Wickstrom where they speak on how they built their platoon from the ground up at Fort Riley, Kansas, leading with discipline, accountability and a clear vision. Their commitment to developing future leaders and soldiers transformed their team into a high trained and professional platoon within the 1st Infantry Division.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 13:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86145
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110954036.mp3
    Length: 00:37:24
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Danger Podcast - Ep. 2, by SPC Kenneth Barnet and SGT Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division
    The Danger Podcasts

