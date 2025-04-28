The Danger Podcast - Ep. 2 introduces 1LT. Chybicki and SFC. Wickstrom where they speak on how they built their platoon from the ground up at Fort Riley, Kansas, leading with discipline, accountability and a clear vision. Their commitment to developing future leaders and soldiers transformed their team into a high trained and professional platoon within the 1st Infantry Division.
