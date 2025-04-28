Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to ferry crash off Clearwater bridge

Audio recording from Ch. 16 of the mayday call regarding the collision of the Clearwater Ferry and a recreational vessel off Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, Clearwater, Florida, April 28, 2025. The cause of the collision is under investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)