Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to ferry crash off Clearwater bridge

Audio recording from Ch. 16 of the mayday call regarding the collision of the Clearwater Ferry and a recreational vessel off Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, Clearwater, Florida, April 28, 2025. The cause of the collision is under investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 11:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US
