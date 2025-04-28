Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to ferry crash off Clearwater bridge

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Audio recording from Ch. 16 of the mayday call regarding the collision of the Clearwater Ferry and a recreational vessel off Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, Clearwater, Florida, April 28, 2025. The cause of the collision is under investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 11:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86144
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110953352.mp3
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 484
    Downloads: 11
    High-Res. Downloads: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    collision, clearwater ferry, station sand key, sector St. Petersburg,

