Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast – What Does a School Liaison Really Do for Military Families?

    Military OneSource Podcast – What Does a School Liaison Really Do for Military Families?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    School liaisons do much more than help with school transitions. They serve as vital connectors across education systems. From deployments and special education to homeschooling and emotional support, school liaisons help families find solutions and feel seen. One school liaison describes taking a “point guard” approach, pivoting between families, schools, commanders and support agencies to meet student needs. With this hands-on support, students can do more than adjust; they can thrive. Hear how one student overcame relocation struggles and found success with a school liaison’s help.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with School Liaison Program Manager Venetia D. Waters, Ed.D., at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. They discuss how strong community partnerships and proactive communication are key to supporting military-connected children every step of the way.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 09:28
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86143
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110953228.mp3
    Length: 00:23:42
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast – What Does a School Liaison Really Do for Military Families?, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Special Education
    Military
    School Liaison
    Military OneSource
    child & youth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download