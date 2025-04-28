Military OneSource Podcast – What Does a School Liaison Really Do for Military Families?

School liaisons do much more than help with school transitions. They serve as vital connectors across education systems. From deployments and special education to homeschooling and emotional support, school liaisons help families find solutions and feel seen. One school liaison describes taking a “point guard” approach, pivoting between families, schools, commanders and support agencies to meet student needs. With this hands-on support, students can do more than adjust; they can thrive. Hear how one student overcame relocation struggles and found success with a school liaison’s help.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with School Liaison Program Manager Venetia D. Waters, Ed.D., at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. They discuss how strong community partnerships and proactive communication are key to supporting military-connected children every step of the way.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.