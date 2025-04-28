Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - BSEP Courses and LRMC Top-Level Trauma Certification

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.28.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Basic Skills Education Program hosted by Army Education with Jackie Brunson, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe regional director, and the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) awarded with a top-level trauma certification from a host nation with Col. Theodore R. Brown, LRMC commander, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 28, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 09:42
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    This work, KMC Update - BSEP Courses and LRMC Top-Level Trauma Certification, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

