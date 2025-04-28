Morning Buzz with RS2 Marc Paz

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 25, 2025) An interview with Petty Officer 1st. Class Marc Paz, Retail Services Specialist and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Advocate here Naval Air Station Sigonella, to discuss the SAPR program. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
