    KMC Update - Military Family Life and Commissioning Opportunities

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Capt. Seong Tak, U.S. Army Garrison Rhienland-Pfalz chaplain resource manager, explains techniques and resources to help families prepare for transitions such as undergoing a permanent change of station or deployment, on April 23, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Capt. Clarence White, 86th Medical Group service corps officer, shares commissioning opportunities for those interested in joining the medical corps, on April 24, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)

