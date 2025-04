Marine Minute 16.2-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME, I’M LANCE CORPORAL JADICA HEINZ WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT SGT DAKOTA MEYER CELEBRATED REENLISTING IN THE MARINE CORPS AFTER 15 YEARS AS A CIVILILAN. THE DAY KICKED OFF WITH A PHYSICAL TRAINING SESSION… BUT THIS WASN’T JUST ANY PT SESSION… SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE TULSI GABBARD, AND SGT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS CARLOS RUIZ ALL JOINED IN AT JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL IN ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA.



SGT MEYER EARNED THE MEDAL OF HONOR BY SAVING THE LIVES OF WOUNDED TROOPS DURING THE BATTLE OF GANJGAL.



“I TELL YOU THIS, I’VE BEEN OUT FOR 15 YEARS AND COMING BACK TODAY AND STANDING HERE TODAY AND BEING ABLE TO WEAR THIS EGA, WE GET TO DO THIS, I GET TO WEAR THIS, YOU ALL HAVE ALLOWED ME TO COME BACK IN THE CLOTH AND TO SERVE THIS COUNTRY, THAT THE NATION HAS ALLOWED ME TO DO THIS AGAIN AND IT’S TRULY AN HONOR” (1:14-1:31)



SGT. MEYER IS THE ONLY MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT CURRENTLY SERVING IN THE MARINE CORPS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!