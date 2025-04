Marine Minute: 16-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. ANDRA MARTON-SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



LAST WEEK, U.S. MARINES ASSIGNED TO MARINE AVIATION WEAPONS AND TACTIC SQUADRON ONE EXECUTED AN ANTI-AIR WARFARE EXERCISE DURING WEAPONS AND TACTICS INSTRUCTOR COURSE 2-25 AT LAGUNA ARMY AIRFIELD, ARIZONA.



ANTI-AIR WARFARE, OR AAW, IS ONE OF THE SIX FUNCTIONS OF MARINE AVIATION THAT IS ESSENTIAL TO DESTROYING OR REDUCING THE LEVEL OF ENEMY AIR AND MISSILE THREATS.



OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY LANCE CPL. ABIGAIL HUTCHESON, CAPTURING SGT. DAKOTA MEYER REENLISTING INTO THE MARINE CORPS AT THE PENTAGON IN ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA.



AFTER BEING AWARDED THE MEDAL OF HONOR AND SPENDING 15 YEARS AS A CIVILIAN, SGT. MEYER WAS SWORN BACK INTO THE MARINE CORPS, THIS TIME BY DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!