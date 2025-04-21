Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Radio News: 31st FW Command Post wins DAF-level Award

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.24.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing command post winning the 2024 Department of the Air Force Large Command Post of the Year award at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31 FW command post operates 24/7, delivering mobility and conventional Air Force capabilities in support of U.S. and NATO no-fail missions, executing operations, incident responses, exercises and inspections. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    31 FW, Aviano Air Base, Radio News, DAF, USAFE, NATO

