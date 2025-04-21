AFN Radio News: 31st FW Command Post wins DAF-level Award

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing command post winning the 2024 Department of the Air Force Large Command Post of the Year award at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31 FW command post operates 24/7, delivering mobility and conventional Air Force capabilities in support of U.S. and NATO no-fail missions, executing operations, incident responses, exercises and inspections. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)