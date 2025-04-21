Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Radio Spot: 31st Fighter Wing Golf Tournament

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.23.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson and Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting an upcoming golf tournament celebrating the 31st Fighter Wing’s 31-year anniversary at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:44
    This work, AFN Radio Spot: 31st Fighter Wing Golf Tournament, by SrA Brandon Nelson and A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31 FW, 31 FSS, Radio Spot, Recreation, Sports, Force Suppport

