An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting an upcoming golf tournament celebrating the 31st Fighter Wing’s 31-year anniversary at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 08:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86119
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110947894.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio Spot: 31st Fighter Wing Golf Tournament, by SrA Brandon Nelson and A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
