    AFN Naples Radio News- Sergeant Dakota Myer Rejoins Marine Corps and USS Mount Whitney Port Visit

    AFN Naples Radio News- Sergeant Dakota Myer Rejoins Marine Corps and USS Mount Whitney Port Visit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.22.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250422-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 22, 2025) Radio news highlighting the Sergeant Dakota Myer's recent reenlistment into the U.S. Marine Corps following a 15 year break in service and the 6th Fleet flagship USS Mount Whitney's (LCC 20) port visit to Libya in Northern Africa. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:18
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Reenlistment
    Marine Corps
    Libya
    port visit
    Dakota Myer
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

