250422-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 22, 2025) Radio news highlighting the Sergeant Dakota Myer's recent reenlistment into the U.S. Marine Corps following a 15 year break in service and the 6th Fleet flagship USS Mount Whitney's (LCC 20) port visit to Libya in Northern Africa. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 08:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86117
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110947869.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Sergeant Dakota Myer Rejoins Marine Corps and USS Mount Whitney Port Visit, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.