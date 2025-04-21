250423-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 23, 2025) Regional news highlighting the NATO Joint Medical Planners Course and the Hound Company driving operational readiness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86109
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110947678.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.