    AFN Naples Regional News

    AFN Naples Regional News

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.23.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    250423-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 23, 2025) Regional news highlighting the NATO Joint Medical Planners Course and the Hound Company driving operational readiness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86109
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110947678.mp3
    Length: 00:02:56
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Medical
    maintenance
    training
    hound company
    Joint medical planners course

