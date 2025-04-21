250424-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 24, 2025) Regional news highlighting ROTC cold load training on CH-47 Chinook helicopters and mass casualty training in Romania. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86106
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110947673.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.