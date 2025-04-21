Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Enlisted to Officer Briefing

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Enlisted to Officer Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.25.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the enlisted to officer briefing held at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing has focused on providing knowledge and experience to Airmen to develop them into effective military leaders. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86102
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110947666.mp3
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Enlisted to Officer Briefing, by Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    officers
    Enlisted
    Aviano
    commissioning
    empowerment
    Prior Enlisted Officers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download