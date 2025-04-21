Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afternoon Alibi with Khatija Robinson

    ITALY

    04.23.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 24, 2025) An interview with Khatija Robinson, program coordinator at University of Maryland Global Campus on Naval Air Station Sigonella, to talk about how to apply for UMGC, how you can pay for college, graduation ceremony, job openings, and office hours and how to get ahold of them. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 03:01
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:11:10
    This work, Afternoon Alibi with Khatija Robinson, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN, UMGC, NASSIG, Radio

