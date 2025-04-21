Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio News - USS Whitney and Balikatan '25

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    04.23.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast discussing USS Whitney's port call in Libya and Exercise Balikatan '25. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 13:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86075
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110945596.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio News - USS Whitney and Balikatan '25, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    Guantamano Bay

