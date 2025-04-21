A 30-second radio spot advertising Latin Nights at the Rheinlander for the Army Family & MWR that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 24, 2025 to Sept. 26, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 07:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86058
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110944885.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Latin Nights at the Rheinlander, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.