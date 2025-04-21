A 15-second radio spot advertising the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Family and MWR Strong B.A.N.D.S. Campaign that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 24, 2025 to June 7, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 07:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86051
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110944810.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Strong B.A.N.D.S. campaign, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
