Warhawk Podcast - S2E2- Strengthening Alliances at IAAFA

n this episode, we’re joined by three cadre members from the Inter-American Air Forces Academy (IAAFA) to talk about their experiences working in a unique and vital Security Cooperation mission. They share what it's like to collaborate with Partner Nation Instructors, the lessons they’ve learned since arriving at IAAFA, and how their roles contribute to the Academy’s mission to “train, educate, and develop dynamic leaders, trusted to secure the Americas.” Tune in to hear how IAAFA is strengthening alliances and building partnerships—one leader at a time.
|04.21.2025
|04.23.2025 11:52
|Newscasts
|00:46:42
