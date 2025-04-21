Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warhawk Podcast - S2E2- Strengthening Alliances at IAAFA

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Audio by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    n this episode, we’re joined by three cadre members from the Inter-American Air Forces Academy (IAAFA) to talk about their experiences working in a unique and vital Security Cooperation mission. They share what it's like to collaborate with Partner Nation Instructors, the lessons they’ve learned since arriving at IAAFA, and how their roles contribute to the Academy’s mission to “train, educate, and develop dynamic leaders, trusted to secure the Americas.” Tune in to hear how IAAFA is strengthening alliances and building partnerships—one leader at a time.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 11:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86035
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110943312.mp3
    Length: 00:46:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warhawk Podcast - S2E2- Strengthening Alliances at IAAFA, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security cooperation
    partner nations
    building partnerships
    IAAFA
    Partner Nation instructors

