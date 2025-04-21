Warhawk Podcast - S2E2- Strengthening Alliances at IAAFA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86035" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

n this episode, we’re joined by three cadre members from the Inter-American Air Forces Academy (IAAFA) to talk about their experiences working in a unique and vital Security Cooperation mission. They share what it's like to collaborate with Partner Nation Instructors, the lessons they’ve learned since arriving at IAAFA, and how their roles contribute to the Academy’s mission to “train, educate, and develop dynamic leaders, trusted to secure the Americas.” Tune in to hear how IAAFA is strengthening alliances and building partnerships—one leader at a time.