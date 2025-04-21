The Contracting Experience - Episode 67: Tackling the toil, putting minutes on mission - An AI outlook in Air Force Acquisition – Part 2

In this second installment of our conversation with Alexis Bonnell, we explore more practical applications of AI for the acquisition workforce. In this episode, Bonnell demystifies the concept of "prompt engineering," explaining how crafting effective questions is crucial to getting the most out of AI tools.



We also get an inside look at AcqBot, AFRL's AI-powered contract writing assistant. Bonnell discusses how this tool is designed to honor and respect the expertise of acquisition professionals, serving as a collaborative partner to streamline the contract development process.



Finally, Bonnell tackles the challenge of information overload, a reality for everyone in today's fast-paced world. She explains how AI can help us make sense of the massive amount of data we encounter daily, leading to better and faster decision-making.



Tune in for insights on how to embrace AI and leverage its power to navigate the complexities of Air Force acquisition.