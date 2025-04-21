Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 67: Tackling the toil, putting minutes on mission - An AI outlook in Air Force Acquisition – Part 2

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 67: Tackling the toil, putting minutes on mission - An AI outlook in Air Force Acquisition – Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this second installment of our conversation with Alexis Bonnell, we explore more practical applications of AI for the acquisition workforce. In this episode, Bonnell demystifies the concept of "prompt engineering," explaining how crafting effective questions is crucial to getting the most out of AI tools.

    We also get an inside look at AcqBot, AFRL's AI-powered contract writing assistant. Bonnell discusses how this tool is designed to honor and respect the expertise of acquisition professionals, serving as a collaborative partner to streamline the contract development process.

    Finally, Bonnell tackles the challenge of information overload, a reality for everyone in today's fast-paced world. She explains how AI can help us make sense of the massive amount of data we encounter daily, leading to better and faster decision-making.

    Tune in for insights on how to embrace AI and leverage its power to navigate the complexities of Air Force acquisition.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:47
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86013
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110941089.mp3
    Length: 00:26:03
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 67: Tackling the toil, putting minutes on mission - An AI outlook in Air Force Acquisition – Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Contracting Experience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download