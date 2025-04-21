Darcy Calis, a Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) American Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DTA) volunteer, explains information on the DTA, on April 17, 2025. Meanwhile, Joan Blaylock, Ramstein Library director, explains the new summer hours for Ramstein and Vogelweh libraries, on April 16, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 10:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86007
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110940436.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - KMC American Red Cross and New Library Hours, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
