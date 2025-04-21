Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - KMC American Red Cross and New Library Hours

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.22.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Darcy Calis, a Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) American Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DTA) volunteer, explains information on the DTA, on April 17, 2025. Meanwhile, Joan Blaylock, Ramstein Library director, explains the new summer hours for Ramstein and Vogelweh libraries, on April 16, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 10:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86007
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Volunteer
    Red Cross
    library
    KMC
    Disaster Action Team

