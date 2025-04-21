Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 26 -AI Doctrine Podcast

In this episode, the AF Doctrine Podcast discusses the Air Force’s most recent doctrinal publication, Air Force Doctrine Note 25-1, Artificial Intelligence, which focuses on the promising role AI is and will play in the execution of airpower. Part of the intent of the Doctrine Note is to encourage Airmen of all ranks to become comfortable and capable with AI tools and systems. In this podcast, we utilize a commercial AI-enabled tool to provide a human-to-human-like discussion of the contents found in the Doctrine Note as an example of the kinds of unique things AI tools can do for us. However, the AI-generated discussion also demonstrates some of the shortcomings found when AI-tools attempt to mimic the reasoning and interpretation skills of humans.



