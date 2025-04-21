Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 26 -AI Doctrine Podcast

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In this episode, the AF Doctrine Podcast discusses the Air Force’s most recent doctrinal publication, Air Force Doctrine Note 25-1, Artificial Intelligence, which focuses on the promising role AI is and will play in the execution of airpower. Part of the intent of the Doctrine Note is to encourage Airmen of all ranks to become comfortable and capable with AI tools and systems. In this podcast, we utilize a commercial AI-enabled tool to provide a human-to-human-like discussion of the contents found in the Doctrine Note as an example of the kinds of unique things AI tools can do for us. However, the AI-generated discussion also demonstrates some of the shortcomings found when AI-tools attempt to mimic the reasoning and interpretation skills of humans.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.

