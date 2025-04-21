Military OneSource Podcast — Your Guide to Smart Budgeting and Saving

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85992" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Join us in this episode as we explore financial strategies and resources tailored for service members and their families. Hear from a fellow Airman about her real-life money challenges and successes, and get expert advice on managing money, building savings and setting achievable financial goals for the future. Learn how to navigate common financial pitfalls and how to navigate them effectively.



We also explore key financial tools like the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and how it can help reduce annual percentage rates on loans. Plus, discover the unique financial opportunities that come with deployment, including maximizing contributions to a Thrift Savings Plan and leveraging tax-free income.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with two guests from Travis Air Force Base in California, Tracy Alcorn, a community readiness consultant supervisory team lead at the Military and Family Readiness Center and Senior Airman Tiffany Banks, a force management technician with the 60th Force Support Squadron.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/financial-counseling/ to learn about the financial services available to service members and their family members.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.