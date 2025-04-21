The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 5 CO-PCO Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85991" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

We’re back with another special edition episode. In episode five of The Maintainer Podcast, we’re bringing you a candid conversation between MARMC’s current Commanding Officer, Captain Jay Young, and his relief, Prospective Commanding Officer Captain Dan Hemminger. They talked shop—leadership, work-life balance, the future of ship repair—but also dove into wrestling, fitness, food… and a few surprises along the way. Plus, we catch you up on other recent changes around the waterfront.

Music by OctoSound and snoozybeats from Pixabay.