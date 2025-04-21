Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 5 CO-PCO Interview

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Audio by Jared Patch 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    We’re back with another special edition episode. In episode five of The Maintainer Podcast, we’re bringing you a candid conversation between MARMC’s current Commanding Officer, Captain Jay Young, and his relief, Prospective Commanding Officer Captain Dan Hemminger. They talked shop—leadership, work-life balance, the future of ship repair—but also dove into wrestling, fitness, food… and a few surprises along the way. Plus, we catch you up on other recent changes around the waterfront.
    Music by OctoSound and snoozybeats from Pixabay.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 10:28
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:24:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 5 CO-PCO Interview, by Jared Patch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARMC
    Regional Maintenance Center
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    MARMC Civilian
    The Maintainer Podcast

