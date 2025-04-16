Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), hosted a Fleet Friendship day on April 5, 2025. Capt. Michael Fontaine, commanding officer of CFAS, signed a proclamation with the Fleet and Family Support Center in honor of the child abuse prevention month, April 7, 2025 The American Forces network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 02:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85988
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110937195.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 11APR25: Friendship Day + Proclamation Signing, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
