Marine Minute: 15.2-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. ANDRA MARTON-SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



MARINES WITH THE MARINE FIGHTER ATTACK SQUADRON V-M-F-A 122 FROM 3RD MARINE AIRCRAFT WING OUT OF MCAS YUMA, ARIZONA TOOK PART IN EXERCISE BAMBOO EAGLE.



LT. COL. BIJAN DERAKHSHAN, THE PREVIOUS COMMANDING OFFICER OF VMFA 122 SPEAKS ON THE PURPOSE OF THIS EXERCISE.



“BAMBOO EAGLE IS A MULTI DOMAIN COMPLEX LARGE FORCE EXERCISE MEANT TO MIMIC WHAT THE COMBAT ENVIROMENT WOULD BE LIKE AGAINST A NEAR PEER ADVERSARY AND GREAT POWER COMPETITION”.



BAMBOO EAGLE BRINGS TOGETHER MORE THAN 3000 SERVICE MEMBERS FROM THE AIR FORCE, NAVY, MARINE CORPS, AND ARMY, ALONG WITH MORE THAN 150 AIRCRAFT TO MAINTAIN JOINT COMBAT READINESS AND SEAMLESS FORCE INTEGRATION.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!