Marine Minute 15-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. JADICA HEINZ WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!







THE KORPS MARINIERS OF THE ROYAL NETHERLANDS MARINE CORPS TOOK PART IN A SEA-TO-SEA LIVE-FIRE EXERCISE AT BOMBING TARGET 9, MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA.







BT-9 STRENGTHENS OPERATIONAL READINESS AND TACTICAL PROFICIENCY BY PROVIDING REALISTIC, SCENARIO-BASED DRILLS, INCLUDING BOAT MANUEVERING AND LIVE-FIRE ENGAGEMENTS.







AS MARINES CONCLUDE THEIR TRAINING IN NORTH CAROLINA, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO HOROKO, PANAMA WHERE MARINES WITH 2ND MARINE DIVISION LEARN SURVIVAL TECHNIQUES IN A JUNGLE ENVIRIONMENT.











THE PANAMANIAN JUNGLE SURVIVAL TRAINING REFLECTS THE UNITED STATES’ PROMISE OF SOLIDARITY WITH THE PANAMANIAN PEOPLE, AS WELL AS INCREASES PARTNER NATION CAPACITY IN THE REGION.







THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.







SEMPER FIDELIS!