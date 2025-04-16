Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Recognizes New Chiefs

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.18.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley and Senior Airman Brandon Nelson

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Chief Master Sgt. recognition ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 11, 2025. The event recognized many years of service and commitment in achieving the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson and Airman Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85983
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110934930.mp3
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Promotion
    cmsgt
    E9

