AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Recognizes New Chiefs

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Chief Master Sgt. recognition ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 11, 2025. The event recognized many years of service and commitment in achieving the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson and Airman Hayden Henley)