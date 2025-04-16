The Marne Report

In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Alafia Randolph, Kenyatta Thomas, and Derek Walker, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield transition services specialists, join us to talk about the upcoming Transition Assistance Program job fairs. Find out what to expect, what to bring, and how to best prepare yourself. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.