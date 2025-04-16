Afternoon Alibi with Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Straid

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 17, 2025) An interview with Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Straind, victim advocate, Naval Air Station Sigonella, discusses what is a victim advocate and their importance, why he became an advocate, and who to contact if you need help. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)