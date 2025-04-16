NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 17, 2025) An interview with Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Straind, victim advocate, Naval Air Station Sigonella, discusses what is a victim advocate and their importance, why he became an advocate, and who to contact if you need help. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 12:47
|Category:
|B-roll
|Audio ID:
|85968
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110932719.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Straid, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
