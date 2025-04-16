Afternoon Alibi with Ronda Mortellaro

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 17, 2025) An interview with Ronda Mortellaro, Assistant Manager with Navy Federal Credit Union, Naval Air Station Sigonella, discusses financial literacy for juniors, in celebration of Month of the Military Child, spending choices and how online trends and advertising influence spending, and keeping your money safe. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
